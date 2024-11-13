Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Starter Exits Raptors Game After Fall
With All-Star point guard Daman Lillard already sidelined against the Toronto Raptors due to a concussion on Tuesday night, the Bucks can ill afford to sacrifice any additional backcourt depth.
Instead, that's exactly what happened. Ryan Rollins, installed to start for Lillard, was in the midst of a surprisingly good game against the Raptors before taking a tumble beneath the basket late into the third frame of the ongoing 2024 Emirate NBA Cup clash.
Rollins appeared to hold his left shoulder, and quickly exited the game and headed back for the locker room.
He had been enjoying quite a shooting run prior to his departure, having connected on a whopping four triples through the game's first three quarters.
Across just 22:21 of action, Rollins scored 12 points on an inefficient 4-of-12 shooting line (4-of-7 from deep — meaning all his makes were triples), grabbed five rebounds, swiped an encouraging five steals, and dished out three dimes.
As of this writing, the Bucks are significantly outpacing the Raptors, 81-67, at the end of the third period. Both clubs are seeking just their third win of the 2024-25 season. The Raptors had started off the frame on an ominous 10-0 run, but Milwaukee responded, ultimately outscoring Toronto 27-24 in the quarter.
Five Bucks players are already in double digits, with eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 shooting from the foul line leading the way. The 6-foot-11 superstar has taken on a greater offensive burden for the club with Lillard sidelined, while the team's defense has understandably improved. Second-year Raptors shooting guard Gradey Dick has a whopping 30 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor (4-of-6 from deep) and 14-of-16 shooting from the foul line, along with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Per the broadcast, Rollins has been ruled out for the rest of the night with left shoulder instability. Head coach Doc Rivers is already leaning on veteran reserve point guard Delon Wright to run the floor down the stretch.
The 2-8 Bucks and 2-9 Raptors both occupy East Group B in this year's NBA Cup, alongside the 4-5 New York Knicks and Miami Heat, the 4-7 Charlotte Hornets and the 2-7 Washington Wizards.
The 22-year-old Rollins, selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had been relatively quiet heading into Tuesday's game. For the season, the 6-foot-3 guard had been averaging 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists prior to his Raptors breakout. Here's hoping he can suit up again for the Bucks soon. The club needs its youth movement to develop in a hurry.
