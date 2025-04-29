Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr Sends Strong Message to Fans Following Game 4 Loss
Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers was brutal for the Milwaukee Bucks. Not only did they lose star point guard Damian Lillard, but they wound up losing by a shocking 26 points.
That being said, there were two bright spots: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr.
Antetokounmpo has maintained his consistence dominance throughout the series. In Game 4, he recorded 28 points, 15 total rebounds, six assists, and one steal. And this was his worst performance in the playoffs yet.
Meanwhile, Porter surprised everyone by dropping 23 points, six assists, five total rebounds, and two steals off the bench.
However, these excellent performances weren't enough to come out on top, leaving the Bucks down 3-1 to the Pacers in the series. Despite this, Porter has faith that Milwaukee can make a comeback.
"We just gotta keep believing in who we are," Porter said. "Look, If any team can come back from 3-1, it's this team. We're all believing that this is definitely far from over."
Even with Porter's confidence, Milwaukee coming back in this series seems like a tall order, especially with how the rest of the team has been playing.
While Antetokounmpo has been his usual terrific self, recording a double-double every single game of the series, no one else on the team has really stepped up to match his level.
Only three other players have averaged points in the double digits this series: Porter, Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr. Meanwhile, everyone else has been averaging nine points or under.
Comparing this to the Pacers, it's no contest. They have six players averaging points in the double digits and in Game 4, eight players recorded more than 10 points.
The Bucks roster needs to come back in a big way, and it's going to be even more difficult without Lillard, who was averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in the regular season.
Milwaukee is on the brink of once again getting bounced out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round by Indiana. If they want to avoid the same fate as last year, they'll have to come back in a big way.
