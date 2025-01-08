Bucks' Khris Middleton Removed From Starting Five in Massive Roster Move
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a significant change to their starting lineup.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Bucks star forward Khris Middleton has been removed from the starting lineup moving forward.
Haynes broke the news via X.
Haynes said that head coach Doc Rivers met with Middleton on Sunday in Toronto and informed him of the news then.
Rivers is trying to find continuity in the starting group while also trying to manage Middleton's minutes, which are still restricted.
Middleton is still trying to get back into form after having double ankle surgery in the offseason. He missed about the first month of the season recovering and has played in 12 games and 23.8 minutes of action.
In his 12 appearances this season, Middleton has averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 three-pointers.
The All-Star forward did not play on Monday against the Raptors due to tendinitis in his ankle.
With Middleton out of the starting lineup, forward Taurean Prince will take his place in the starting lineup.
The Bucks will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night and debut their new starting line moving forward.
Prior to Wednesday, Middleton was listed as probable due to his ankle issues. Over his last five outings, all of which have been starts, he has been solid, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.
Rivers felt it was time for a change in the starting five, and he pulled the trigger just before halfway through the season.
Middleton has struggled to stay on the court these past handful of years. Due to a variety of injuries, he was only limited to 33 games in the 2022-23 season and 55 games last season. Middleton missed the first 21 games of the season after recovering from surgery on both ankles.
The Bucks started the season 4-9 without Middleton in the lineup.
Milwaukee started to find their mojo a bit after Middleton returned to the lineup. Although they are not the hottest team in the league like they were a few weeks ago, they still sit in a decent spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks will look to pick up their 19th win of the season, as they've lost two of their last three games.
