Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Already Helping Massive Issue, Says Doc Rivers
The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in what was a battle to the finish. Milwaukee played without both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo but still found a way to win the game.
Newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma was huge for the Bucks in the game, dropping 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal. It was a heavily needed performance from Kuzma and helped Milwaukee avoid another loss.
After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hyped up the forward and praised him for his work in transition offense.
“It was huge,” Rivers said. “(Kuzma) and Giannis are two guys — I mean, it’s not like a lot of fours and threes or whatever they are (who) can do that in the league. And that was great to see Kuzma do it and fire it. Our guys, the more you do that, the more they run. When they think they have a guy that’s going to pass them the ball, they become Usain Bolt. They start flying down the floor, and you can see that today.”
The Bucks have struggled all year with transition offense and Kuzma has already made a big difference to the team. Having him on the court helps this squad by giving them another weapon for defenses to have to guard at all times.
Kuzma has already made strong impressions with the team and his play against Minnesota was massive. Milwaukee had been playing very inconsistently over their past few games so the win was big considering the team is now heading into the All-Star break.
The Bucks hold a record of 29-24 on the season and are currently sitting in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee is just 4-6 over their past 10 games overall and doesn't head back onto the court until Feb. 20 when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at home.
