Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Makes Major Change Following Damian Lillard Release
The Milwaukee Bucks are undergoing a summer of change.
More news: Bucks Would Land $163 Million All-Star Guard in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal
The Bucks have been one of the more active teams this offseason as they are doing all they can to keep their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. Milwaukee believes they have built a competent roster this summer to compete in the lowly Eastern Conference.
All eyes will be on Antetokounmpo and what he does to lead this roster over to the top. While that is the case, the Bucks have some pieces who are expected to play a significant role and possibly take the team over the top.
One of the players who will be looking to do just that is Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma will enter his first full season as a Buck this upcoming season, and he will make a significant change in the process.
NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan shared that Kuzma will switch his jersey number from 18 to 0.
More news: Bucks Receive Brutal Grade for Offseason Moves
Kuzma was traded to the Bucks in February. He was sporting the number 18 for the back half of the season and will now switch over to the jersey number he first wore when he entered the league.
This jersey number change comes after the Bucks waived and stretched their All-Star guard Damian Lillard in early July. Lillard wore jersey number 0 for the two seasons he was in Milwaukee.
Now Kuzma will take over that jersey number. In his first half-season in Milwaukee, he was just fine, at least in the regular season. In 33 games along with 32 starts, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
However, the playoffs arrived, and he was a shell of himself. The 30-year-old only recorded a total of 29 points in five games and averaged 20.4 minutes of action in those contests.
Kuzma was a no-show when it mattered most. However, without Lilard on the team, Kuzma will be looked at to carry the load, especially on the offensive end, to help out the two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo.
More news: Former Bucks Champion Reveals He Shockingly Almost Left Milwaukee to Play Another Sport