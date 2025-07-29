Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma Makes Massive Announcement Ahead of Upcoming Season
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has issued a new announcement ahead of the upcoming season, in which he will need to play a pivotal role for the team.
Kuzma officially launched his YouTube channel, which will cover all the happenings in his life, from the fashion world to the hardwood.
He released his first video, titled "The Offseason: Episode 1," where he shows how he unwinds and relaxes amid the stress and pressure of an NBA season.
Kuzma got traded to the Bucks during the middle of the season and hoped to assume the role of a valuable contributor on the margins.
Instead, he struggled to mesh with the team and became a non-factor during the first round of the playoffs.
With a full offseason as a Buck, Kuzma is hoping get off to a better start this time around.
In the video, the 30-year-old opened up on his rough initial stint in Milwaukee.
"Coming off a down year or year that you just don't expect you're going to have, that next off-season is usually going to be something that is going to be a positive for you," Kuzma said in the video.
"It's really all about hoops right now," he said. "Just, you know, attacking my skillset, attacking my footwork, tightening up my jump shot, which I really expect to — it's been pretty good so far.
"In life, the more you see, the more you want, and, you know, the harder you're going to work.
"Basketball doesn't last forever. Obviously, it's always about keeping the main thing the main thing.
"But, you have to touch certain other parts of your life because this is going to end one day and that's all you're going to have for the next 20, 30, 40, 50 years, God willing. So, it's definitely a balance, but it's always about keeping the main thing the main thing."
Last season, the small forward shot 30.7 percent from the 3-point line and shot 43.6 percent from the field.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will handle the ball more often this upcoming season and without Damian Lillard, Kuzma should get better opportunities, but it will be up to him if he bounces back the upcoming season.
