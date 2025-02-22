Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Showed Massive Trade Value in Huge Defense Against Clippers Stars
When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Kyle Kuzma, they were expecting to get a really good offensive player. They know that he can really score the ball when he is engaged.
He wasn't really engaged while he was with the Washington Wizards earlier this year. They are the worst team in the league, so he didn't have much motivation to play his best basketball.
Now that Kuzma is with the Bucks, they are hoping he will be the perfect third scorer to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. One thing Kuzma is not known for is his defense.
Yet, Kuzma showed his defensive value a couple of games ago against the Clippers. Going against Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Kuzma was able to show what value he brings on that end of the court.
The Bucks were able to beat Los Angeles in that game 116-110. He had 13 points and seven rebounds in that victory.
On Friday night, Kuzma played the Wizards for the first time since being traded right before the trade deadline. Milwaukee was able to win that game too, taking them down 104-101.
Against his former team, Kuzma was the leading scorer for the Bucks in that game, putting in 19 points. He added eight rebounds and five assists to that output.
Kuzma is someone who can provide massive help to the Bucks for the final stretch of the regular season. They are in a battle with the Pacers for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Milwaukee is hoping that they can get home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They think that if they can stay healthy, they should be a contender to win the title.
Kuzma is going to be a big factor in whether or not they are able to get over the hump this year. Adding someone else who can score and play a little defense is good for this team.
Between his play with the Bucks and the Wizards, Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
