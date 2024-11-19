Bucks Land $160M Star in Season Saving Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have, as of this writing, submitted two of the most disappointing starts to the 2024-25 season among any would-be "contending" teams.
Recently, although Philadelphia is getting healthier and benefitting from the surprise arrival of rookie wing Jared McCain. The 6-foot-3 former Duke shooting guard has emerged as an early Rookie of the Year favorite, while averaging 15.2 points on .477/.408/1.000 shooting splits, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds a night, across just 21.2 minutes per.
The advent of the ACC All-Rookie Teamer being such an early contributor hasn't translated to wins. Philadelphia is 2-11 and looks old and totally disengaged on the glass and in transition.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, got off to a choppy 2-8 start and seemed en route to a similar spiral sans former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, but has recently turned its ship around to... a semi-mediocre/respectable record of 5-9, thanks to a 3-1 run and the demotion of former starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.
Second-year swingman Andre Jackson Jr. has been elevated to the starting shooting guard role alongside Lillard.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report posits that one solution to curing what ails the Bucks is finally ditching Middleton in a deal that will send Portland Trail Blazers 3-and-D combo forward Jerami Grant to Milwaukee, in exchange for Middleton's contract and a 2031 first round draft selection.
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: F Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Khris Middleton, 2031 first round pick
Grant, 30, is not quite the man-to-man defender Middleton was in his prime — but Middleton, 33, is no longer in his prime, and his extended absences for the last three seasons have cratered the Bucks' perimeter defense, especially since the club acquired Damian Lillard and has been using minimum-salaried vets to serve as the club's starting shooting guard.
The 6-foot-7 Grant has seen his scoring take a bit of a dip this season. He's averaging 16.9 points on .385/.340/.797 shooting splits, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
Middleton remains shelved for an ambiguous amount of time as he recovers from two offseason ankle surgeries. Across the last two seasons, the Texas A&M product averaged 44 healthy games a season, while scoring 15.1 points on .471/.355/.865 shooting splits, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night.
But Grant is healthy now, is effectively better when healthy, and on a win-now team could be a good fit alongside his former Portland colleague Lillard.
