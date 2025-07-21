Bucks Legend Gives Honest Assessment on Rookie Forward
After the Milwaukee Bucks’ first three Summer League games, former Bucks forward Marques Johnson shared his first impressions of rookie big man Bogoljub Markovic.
The five-time NBA All-Star saw Markovic's potential in those first three games but said the Serbian native still needs to make some improvements.
“He did some OK things, some good things, did some things that it’s gonna need some work, but he’s a young player, and you expect that,” Johnson said to NBAAnalysis.com.
The Bucks drafted Markovic with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Standing at 6-foot-11, Markovic initially entered the 2024 NBA draft but ultimately began his professional career with Mega Basket in Serbia.
Overall, Johnson was impressed by Markovic, who turned 20 on the same day as the Bucks’ second Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Just watching him going up and down, and in practice situations, the dude is good, man. He’s talented,” Johnson said.
Markovic did not score any points in the first Summer League game of the season against the Denver Nuggets. However, he recorded one assist and one rebound through 11 minutes off the bench in the Bucks’ 90-89 victory.
He started to find his footing in the following two games, scoring five points against the Cavaliers and 14 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that third game against the Clippers, Markovic played for a season-high 23 minutes and also logged two assists, one steal and two rebounds.
Since Johnson’s evaluation of Markovic, he had another strong game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He posted three rebounds, two assists, one block and nine points across 17 points.
The Bucks' front office has worked hard this offseason to bolster the roster enoguh to keep their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition to drafting Markovic, Milwaukee signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
The Eastern Conference will be weakened as the Pacers and Boston Celtics deal with Achilles injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum.
Therefore, the Bucks have a chance to dominate the conference next season, and Markovic's performance suggest he has a promising future with the franchise.
