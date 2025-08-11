Bucks Linked to $134.4 Million All-Star, Champion in Potential Reunion
The Milwaukee Bucks have had an offseason full of changes, but amid the uncertainty, the Bucks have been linked to a potential reunion with All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.
According to Caleb Nixon of Clutch Points, the focus of this offseason is to not only keep superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo happy, but to do so by assembling a roster that can compete for a title, and this move might just be the one to make
More news: Predicting Bucks’ New Rotation After Summer Roster Changes
With the Eastern Conference seemingly wide open this season, a reunion with the now two-time champion can prove to be extremely valuable to Milwaukee.
The 35-year-old was reportedly unhappy about the trade from the Boston Celtics to the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, and with the assumed desire to compete for another title before he calls it a career, Portland doesn't exactly spell contender at this point in the offseason.
Perhaps the main reason Holiday was moved from the Celtics was his hefty contract (as Boston is making it clear they want to get under the second luxury tax apron while Jayson Tatum misses indefinite time with an Achilles tear), and this could likely dampen the odds of a return to Milwaukee.
Holiday can fill the need for perimeter defense with the Bucks, and won't have to worry about learning a new system or being a fit with the team after already proving he is a championship-caliber piece.
More news: Will Bucks’ Summer Deals Convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to Not Demand a Trade?
Holiday had a down year last season, as he played seven fewer games and over two fewer minutes per game as his scoring diminished (while sharing the court with Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among other threats), but had increased marks when it came to steals and even a career-high free-throw percentage.
During his two seasons in Boston, Holiday has averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, one steal, and 0.6 blocks per game. He is one year removed from finishing in sixth place in Defensive Player of the Year voting and All-Defensive Second Team honors.
Holiday has a lot left in the tank and can still be a valuable asset to a team looking to make another championship run, but if the Bucks theoretically get their reunion at the right price, there should be no reason to not bring back the All-Star.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.