Bucks Listed as Potential Landing Spot For $23M Guard This Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks have a great shot at making a deep playoff run this season. The hope and expectation is that they are healthy, and if so, they could be a threat to anyone in the league due to their star power, which Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard lead.
If they are healthy, those two will take them as far as possible. However, this Bucks team has limitations. That is why this offseason will be crucial for retooling and reloading their roster.
The Bucks will likely shake up their roster this summer, whether through a trade or free agency. Only time will tell, but this summer will be huge for them, and they'll have plenty of options to choose from.
Milwaukee will look for major upgrades this offseason, and there is a chance they could pursue champion guard Bruce Brown.
According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, Brown could be on the Bucks' radar.
"Bruce Brown just does everything well. His 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and relentless energy make him a plug-and-play option for any contender. As a free agent, Brown’s versatility on both ends should earn him a nice payday, likely in the $10-12 million range.
"He’s the ultimate connector piece—a guy who can guard three positions, handle the ball in a pinch, and hit timely shots. The Nuggets or Bucks could be ideal fits if they can make the money work, otherwise Brown will look to see who offers the most money."
Brown has proven vital in his career and a different maker on both sides of the ball when healthy. He proved that to be the case in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets, the champions that season.
After that, he has been with three teams and struggled to stay healthy, especially this season. In the past two seasons, he has played a total of 94 games with the Pacers, Raptors, and Pelicans.
The 28-year-old has not played well as of late, so if the Bucks do decide to take a chance on Brown, it could be a prove-it deal.
Only time will tell, depending on if the Bucks are interested and if Brown finishes the season strong.
