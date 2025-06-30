Bucks Zone

Bucks Lose All-Star to West Contender in Massive Free Agent Move

Nelson Espinal

Nov 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) high five forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks failed to keep one of their biggest free agents, losing a former All-Star who was a key rotational piece.

Free agent center Brook Lopez is signing a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, ending Lopez's storied time with the Bucks which included an NBA championship.

This story will be updated...

