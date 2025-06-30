Bucks Lose All-Star to West Contender in Massive Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks failed to keep one of their biggest free agents, losing a former All-Star who was a key rotational piece.
Free agent center Brook Lopez is signing a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, ending Lopez's storied time with the Bucks which included an NBA championship.
