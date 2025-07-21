Bucks Lose Out on Chris Paul to Clippers in Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks remain in the hunt for a point guard in free agency after missing out on yet another target. This time, it’s veteran floor general and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul who slipped through their fingers.
Paul will head back to Los Angeles and join the Clippers on a one-year deal.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Paul will enter his 21st season in the league with the Clippers, likely his last season in the NBA.
