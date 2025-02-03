Bucks Lose Out on Zach LaVine, Bulls Star Traded to Kings in Massive Deal
Long-rumored Milwaukee Bucks trade target Zach LaVine is now off the market.
In a blockbuster three-time deal between the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, the two-time All-Star swingman is being reunited with his longtime Bulls comrade DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento.
The headline of the deal: All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox is being traded to the San Antonio Spurs to suit up alongside All-Star center Victor Wembanyama.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Spurs are adding Fox and point guard Jordan McLaughlin. Sacramento is adding the lion's share of draft equity in the transaction. The Kings are bringing back LaVine, second-year small forward Sidy Cissoko, and three future first round picks, three second picks.
Chicago, meanwhile, is only getting its own first round selection back for the 2025 NBA Draft from San Antonio (which it sent out when it added DeRozan in 2021). The pick had been top-10 protected, meaning that, if it fell out of the top 10 this year, it would have been conveyed to the Spurs.
With Chicago at a paltry 21-29 record on the year already and now losing its best player, the team seemed likely to land in the top 10 anyway. So effectively, the Bulls traded a star wing for Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins.
LaVine had been considered a potential intriguing fit for Milwaukee, now clearly motivated to upgrade along the wing with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard now on the wrong side of 30. The Bucks will have to pivot to other targets, with the league's February 6 trade deadline looming.
Would the Bucks now want to try to bring back DeRozan instead of LaVine? He would likely cost less in terms of assets, but Sacramento probably wants to explore this DeRozan-LaVine reunion a bit.
The Bulls, meanwhile, are expected to make further moves, according to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors had also engaged in Chicago in trade talks for LaVine and All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, although it sounds like they have moved on. Still, Vucevic could be a solid trade fit for the other Northern California NBA team.
The Kings have long coveted LaVine. Sacramento even tendered him a four-year, $80 million contract in restricted free agency, but Chicago matched.
Across 42 healthy bouts for the Bulls this season, the 29-year-old has been averaging 24.0 points on .511/.446/.797 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals a night. Now, he'll join a new core of himself, DeRozan, and three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. The team still needs a long-term solution at point guard now, and lots of defensive help. But in the meantime, Sacramento will be an intriguing offense-first squad.
This story will be updated...