Bucks Lose Top Free Agent Target to Clippers in $11 Million Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Bucks lose out on a potential free agent option as three-time All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Beal's contract was bought out by the Phoenix Suns, and he will head to California upon clearing waivers.
Per Charania, Beal wanted to find the "best basketball situation first and foremost" upon Phoenix granting permission for the shooting guard to speak to other teams.
Beal was seen as someone that could quickly provide a scoring boost to the back court as a career 21.5 points per game scorer.
After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards, Beal was sent to the Suns in a three-team trade that involved the Indiana Pacers. After spending the last two seasons in the desert, Beal saw a decreased output in points, but that was to be expected when sharing a team with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
As another potential free agent target proves to no longer be an option, the Bucks still have quite a few question marks going into the 2025-26 campaign.
Although Beal wouldn't have filled the Damian Lillard-sized hole in the roster this season, there is still the question of guard depth in Milwaukee. Additionally, Beal's scoring would have been nice, but perhaps the Bucks can still benefit from another scorer on the floor next season.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins set to duke it out for the starting point guard role doesn't exactly scream contender, but the focus must now shift to ensuring that the right guard lands in Milwaukee before this whirlwind of an offseason commences.
