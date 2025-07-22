Bucks Made Strong Push for $251 Million All-Star Free Agent Guard
After losing nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to an Achilles tendon tear during the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks strived to sign an All-Star free agent guard this summer to replace him in 2025-26.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst decided to stretch-and-waive Lillard's contract, which had been slated to pay him $112.6 million across the next two seasons. Now, Lillard will be paid $22.5 million for the next five years to not play with Milwaukee.
Lillard eventually rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million deal, and will now rehab his Achilles injury closer to his family.
Horst had decided to cut Lillard to upgrade the Bucks' starting center position, bringing in 3-and-D former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner via a four-season, $108.9 million contract in the wake of ex-Milwaukee starter Brook Lopez's free agent departure.
But Horst still sought to replenish the Bucks backcourt with Lillard unavailable. He managed to re-sign free agent guards Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Ryan Rollins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But he apparently wanted even more.
Per ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Milwaukee had been aiming for an even more pedigreed guard this summer. Siegel asserts that the Bucks were indeed hoping to ink former three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, as Beal was in the midst of negotiating a buyout with the Phoenix Suns.
"Over in Milwaukee, the Bucks made a legitimate, serious push for Beal and presented him with a persuasive pitch where he would be the No. 2 option next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources said. While Beal's camp gave serious thought to Milwaukee's offer, the 32-year-old viewed the Clippers as the perfect franchise to continue his career with past the upcoming season," Siegel writes.
Last year, the 6-foot-4 Florida product averaged 17.0 points on .497/.386/.803 shooting splits, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds a night in his 53 healthy contests for the 36-46 Suns. Leaning on him as a No. 2 scorer at this stage in his career would be dicey.
Beal ultimately agreed to a two-season, $11 million contract to join Lopez on the Clippers, where he figures to be slotted into Norman Powell's starting role alongside All-NBA point guard James Harden. The Clippers also brought back former 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and veteran combo forward Nicolas Batum, while adding forward John Collins as part of its Powell trade.
The Bucks pivoted after Beal rejected their overtures, signing Cole Anthony after the point guard agreed to his own buyout with the Orlando Magic.
