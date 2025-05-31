Bucks Make Big Announcement on Fiserv Forum Ahead of Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a major announcement about their home floor, Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee spent just two games at Fiserv during the postseason, as the club got eliminated in five brisk games by the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana, of course, has emerged as one of the Eastern Conference's sleeping giants for the second straight playoffs.
The Pacers are currently one game away from making their first NBA Finals since 2000, as they lead the New York Knicks 3-2. Game 6 of the contest tips off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
According to Maya Bell of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks revealed that Fiserv has made special Wisconsin history.
"On May 30, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that Fiserv Forum has been awarded platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED," writes Bell. "It is the second NBA arena to earn this distinction, joining Portland's Moda Center, and the first such venue in Wisconsin."
It's an exciting development for Fiserv Forum, and happy news for the world at large. Hopefully the Bucks' efforts in creating an environmentally friendly arena will rub off on future Milwaukee construction projects.
Fiserv Forum, home arena to the Bucks and the Marquette Golden Eagles, replaced the Bucks' former homecourt, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, in 2018. Construction tipped off in 2016, and wound up costing $524 million.
As a team, the Bucks face a very murky offseason. Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard — who could have been Milwaukee's only positive, non-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade asset this side of Bobby Portis — went down with an Achilles tendon tear during the Pacers series.
Now, with the 35-year-old Lillard likely missing at least a year of action and probably not the same caliber of player when he returns, Antetokounmpo may consider demanding a trade out of town.
