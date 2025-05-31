Bucks Zone

Bucks Make Big Announcement on Fiserv Forum Ahead of Offseason

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango gets the crowd fired up during their game against the Indiana Pacers during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango gets the crowd fired up during their game against the Indiana Pacers during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made a major announcement about their home floor, Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee spent just two games at Fiserv during the postseason, as the club got eliminated in five brisk games by the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana, of course, has emerged as one of the Eastern Conference's sleeping giants for the second straight playoffs.

More Milwaukee Bucks News: Ranking Giannis Antetokounmpo's Most Memorable Bucks Moments

The Pacers are currently one game away from making their first NBA Finals since 2000, as they lead the New York Knicks 3-2. Game 6 of the contest tips off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to Maya Bell of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks revealed that Fiserv has made special Wisconsin history.

"On May 30, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that Fiserv Forum has been awarded platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED," writes Bell. "It is the second NBA arena to earn this distinction, joining Portland's Moda Center, and the first such venue in Wisconsin."

More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks Won't Receive Salary Benefits From Damian Lillard Injury

It's an exciting development for Fiserv Forum, and happy news for the world at large. Hopefully the Bucks' efforts in creating an environmentally friendly arena will rub off on future Milwaukee construction projects.

Fiserv Forum, home arena to the Bucks and the Marquette Golden Eagles, replaced the Bucks' former homecourt, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, in 2018. Construction tipped off in 2016, and wound up costing $524 million.

More Milwaukee Bucks News: Shocking West Team Named as Trade Partner for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

As a team, the Bucks face a very murky offseason. Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard — who could have been Milwaukee's only positive, non-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade asset this side of Bobby Portis — went down with an Achilles tendon tear during the Pacers series.

Now, with the 35-year-old Lillard likely missing at least a year of action and probably not the same caliber of player when he returns, Antetokounmpo may consider demanding a trade out of town.

More Milwaukee Bucks News:

One Bucks Trade Idea Would End All Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Rumors

Former All-Star Sends Major Warning to NBA on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot

West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Received No First — Or Second — Place MVP Votes

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Home/News