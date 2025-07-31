Bucks Make Major Announcement Ahead of Upcoming Season
The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the more active teams this offseason. The Bucks made a flurry of moves this offseason and are set to compete in the lowly Eastern Conference.
The Bucks will have a chance to do so as they have one of he best players in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee will head into the season with a ton of new pieces, and they will head into the season with new jerseys or at least jerseys they haven't worn in quite a while.
The Bucks announced on Thursday that they are set to bring back the 'Cream City' jerseys.
They posted this video via X.
The Bucks last wore the Cream City jerseys during the 2019-20 season. Milwaukee wore the jerseys for one game in the Orlando Bubble against the Houston Rockets.
The Bucks were among the best teams in the league that season. Milwaukee fell short of a title that season, losing to the Miami Heat in the first round in five games.
According to Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey, he said back in 2022 that the reason they haven't worn them in almost four seasons is because "they interfere with technology that is used for digitally inserted, on-court advertisements that are only seen on the television broadcasts."
Godsey added that he hopes that one day they can resolve the issue from a technology standpoint.
Well, that day has come, and on Friday, Bucks and NBA fans will have a chance to see what changes (if any) were madeto the popular jerseys.
