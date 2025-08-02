Bucks Zone

Bucks Make Major Change Ahead of Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango waves a flag with the Milwaukee Bucks logo prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a major change ahead of their 2025-26 NBA season.

Well, a major aesthetic change, at the least.

Per Milwaukee's social media team, the team has unveiled its new "Cream City" alternate City Edition court layout for Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks have been all in on this "Cream City" design, in celebration of the city's own nickname, stemming from the iconic cream-colored bricks that populated many of its buildings.

This story will be updated..

Alex Kirschenbaum
