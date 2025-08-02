Bucks Make Major Change Ahead of Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a major change ahead of their 2025-26 NBA season.
Well, a major aesthetic change, at the least.
Per Milwaukee's social media team, the team has unveiled its new "Cream City" alternate City Edition court layout for Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks have been all in on this "Cream City" design, in celebration of the city's own nickname, stemming from the iconic cream-colored bricks that populated many of its buildings.
This story will be updated..
