Bucks May Miss Two Injured All-Stars in Must-Win NBA Cup Game vs Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks will look for their 11th win of the season and seventh in a row when they head to Detroit to take on their division rivals, the Pistons.
This match will determine who advances to the quarterfinal round in the Emirates NBA Cup. If the Bucks win on Tuesday, they will have clinched the group; if they fall short, it will be a bit more complicated for them to advance past group play.
The Bucks will look to continue their winning ways, but they could be a depleted bunch as they have four key players on the latest injury report.
On top of that, the Bucks have downgraded MarJon Beauchamp to questionable with neck spasms.
Beauchamp was initially probable with a hamstring issue, but now he's battling neck spasms. Regardless of his status, Beauchamp hasn't been in the rotation for the Bucks lately.
In the season, the 24-year-old has averaged 1.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 11 games and 3.2 minutes of action.
As for the rest, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Taurean Prince are both game-time decisions. Antetokounmpo was present at the Bucks' morning shootaround and remains probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
He has a probable tag next to his name, which is a good indication that Antetokounmpo is on track to play Tuesday. His presence at shootaround adds further credence to the expectation that he'll be formally cleared prior to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
Antetokounmpo has been playing great basketball as of late, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in his last four outings while shooting 63 percent from the field.
Prince is also a gameitme decisosn witha proabal tag. Prince is dealing with a contusion in the right quadriceps.
Prince has yet to miss a game this season, and that's not expected to change Tuesday. It's been mixed results for the veteran during his first season in Milwaukee, as he's scored in double figures in only eight of his 19 appearances.
Khris Middleton also remains out, but he is close to a return as he ramps up his play. He recently participated in a five-on-five scrimmage and should be on the court for the Bucks sooner rather than later.
In Milwaukee's last 10 games, they are 8-2. They are averaging 115.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals, and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.
