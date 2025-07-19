Bucks Miss Out on Marcus Smart, Signs $11 Million Deal with Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in search for more guards in the offseason after waiving Damian Lillard to free up cap room for center Myles Turner.
The Bucks signed guard Cole Anthony July 12 after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, and had another opportunity to do so on Saturday with Marcus Smart.
Smart agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, however NBA insider Shams Charania reports the veteran guard chose to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers over the Bucks, with whom he had positive conversations after the Wizards told him to explore other options.
The 31-year-old spent the back half of last season with the Wizards after the Memphis Grizzlies shipped him and a first-round pick to the capital and Jake LaRavia to Sacramento in a three-team trade which landed them Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis and two second-round picks. Smart averaged 9.0 points per game with the Wizards and Grizzlies last season, the lowest total he's had since the 2018-19 season, when he made the NBA All-Defense First Team.
He also saw his assists and rebounds per game drop, most likely due to the reduced role he had this season. Smart averaged 20 minutes a night, the lowest season total of his career.
More news: Bucks' $43.6 Million Forward Chose Milwaukee Over Plenty of Other Options, Says GM
Before joining the Grizzlies, Smart spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics. The Bucks would have greatly improved if they could have added the lockdown guard, as they've already taken leaps defensively from last season with their additions so far this offseason. Smart is a three-time NBA All-Defensive team selection and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
More news: NBA Insider Says Knicks Are Preparing to Poach Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.