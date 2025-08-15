Bucks' Myles Turner Calls Out NBA 2K for Shocking Rating
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal to move from Indiana to Milwaukee. He will now become the second-best player that the Bucks have.
Turner was attractive to Milwaukee because of his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the 3-point arc and block shots at the rim. He is an upgraded version of Brook Lopez in that regard.
Turner has been an elite shot-blocker for a decade with the Pacers. However, NBA 2K26 doesn't think that he's as good as Turner or the Bucks believe he is at blocking shots.
Bucks center Myles Turner is unhappy with his 2K shot blocking rating
2K26 recently released the top ten shot-blockers in the upcoming game. Turner was left off the list, and he was not pleased with that development.
Not only is Turner not in the top ten, but he's below Jay Huff, whom the Pacers traded for in part to help replace the loss of Turner. It seems like it's a slap in the face of his defensive ability.
While Turner was abysmal for most of the NBA Finals on the offensive end of the court, his defense was pretty solid. He helped close out Game 3 for the Pacers because of how good his shot-blocking was.
Turner's shot-blocking is not as good as it was younger in his career, but that doesn't mean that he still isn't a top-ten shot-blocker in the league. He is still a great defender at the rim.
Myles Turner has something to prove with the Bucks next season
Turner will have a high level of motivation to succeed next year for the Bucks. Not many around the league believe he can be the second-best player in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee has a lot riding on Turner fitting well with Giannis Antetokounmpo. It might be the last shot the Bucks have to keep Antetokounmpo happy and in Milwaukee.
Turner wants to make sure that this preseason ranking of his skills is wrong. He needs to prove he can still be one of the best rim protectors in the league.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged two blocks per game.
