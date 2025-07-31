Bucks' Myles Turner Reaches Out to Star Pacers Ex-Teammate After Major Announcement
After a decade with the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner decided it was better to continue his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, signing a four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
Turner will now face the Pacers four times a year as a rival, going against his former teammates. This has become the spiciest rivalry in the NBA, so it will make for some good matchups with Turner on the other side.
Just because Turner plays for the Bucks now doesn't mean that he doesn't have any love for his former teammates. He sent Tyrese Haliburton a nice message after he made a huge announcement.
After announcing his engagement to his long-time girlfriend on Instagram, Turner sent a nice message to Haliburton on the post.
Turner commented on the post with "congrats ya'll", followed by the heart-hand emoji. He wants to make sure that Haliburton knows that he still cares for him on one of the biggest days of his life.
Haliburton won't play at all next season, so the rivalry between the Pacers and the Bucks might not have the same vigor when they play. Turner will get the full force of the rivalry in 2026-27 when he returns.
Turner is hoping to replicate the success that he had with Haliburton in Milwaukee. He got a lot of open shots in Indiana thanks to the pick-and-pop that the Pacers ran with him at the top of the key.
The Bucks believe in Turner's ability to hit 3's and block shots at the rim, so that's why they brought him in on a four-year deal. He is now thrust into the role of being the team's second-best player.
Turner has been waiting for an opportunity to show that he is a better offensive player than he is, and this is that opportunity. He also gets to play with one of the best players in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
