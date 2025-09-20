Bucks' Myles Turner Sends Message to Packers Fans
The Milwaukee Bucks brought Myles Turner in on a four-year deal worth $108.9 million during this offseason. He is now being paid as the second-best player on the roster.
Turner was perhaps the biggest name in free agency to change teams this summer as he decided to leave the Pacers after a decade in Indiana, right off a berth in the NBA Finals.
For the first time since he signed his contract, Turner spent a significant amount of time in Wisconsin. He had a message for his new fans.
New Bucks Center Myles Turner Has a Message For His New Fans
While attending a Green Bay Packers game, Turner had a message for Packers fans.
"First Lambeau Field experience, man! It's the place to be right now, man. Tap in. Shout out Green Bay."
Turner was able to experience one of the most historic sports venues, which is a cool thing for him to do. He understands all of the history that has happened in that building.
The Bucks are happy to have him exploring the state of Wisconsin. He is trying to throw himself into the city of Milwaukee and the rest of the state now that he has a new home.
Turner is going to have a lot of pressure on him in his new home, but it's pressure that he wants. He wanted a bigger role with a team, and that's exactly what Milwaukee will offer him.
The Bucks Need Myles Turner To Be Great
In order for the Bucks to make a deep run in the playoffs, Turner needs to be great. He has to be a shot-blocking force in the paint, and he needs to make his 3's on offense. His scoring needs to increase, too.
The Bucks brought Turner in because he's an upgrade from Brook Lopez when it comes to being a 3-and-D center. Turner is the perfect archetype of that player, which is what the Bucks were searching for.
Last season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
