Bucks' Myles Turner Shares Hilarious First Message With New Fans
The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed their new star center, Myles Turner, on Friday. Turner was officially introduced to Bucks fans, and he will now be the man in the middle for the Bucks.
Milwaukee arguably signed the best big man in free agency. The Bucks are doing all they can to compete for the upcoming season, and they believe that Turner could get them on track to do just that.
The Bucks are excited that they landed Turner, and Turner is excited to start a new chapter with the Bucks. On Friday, Turner sent this hilarious message to Bucks fans before being officially introduced by general manager Jon Horst and head coach Doc Rivers.
"What’s up, y’all?" he said in a video posted to the Bucks' social media accounts on July 11. "It’s Myles Turner checking in to the Cream City. I’m excited to join the organization, man. And it’s been quite some time, and good news, man, I don’t hate y’all no more."
"Baby, it’s love."
In a surprising turn of events, Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard and followed it up by landing arguably the top big man on the free agent market.
While most expected Turner to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks made a bold move to pry him away from the franchise he had spent the past decade with.
Turner is now set to anchor the frontcourt for a Bucks team aiming to shake things up in the Eastern Conference.
The 29-year-old spent the last 10 seasons with the Pacers and helped lead them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Turner is coming off a solid season, which was his final in Indiana. In 72 games, Turner averaged 15.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 30.2 minutes of action.
Although Turner will be the man in the middle, he will have some help in the frontcourt alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two could establish themselves as the best frontcourt in the Eastern Conference, and that could be the case for the entire league.
