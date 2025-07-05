Bucks Named Loser of Free Agency After Flurry of Shocking Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most surprising teams in the first week of free agency.
They made a wild splash by signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal.
In order to complete that deal, the Bucks had to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard. It was the largest such use of that provision in NBA history.
With that flurry of moves, the Bucks are hoping to contend for a title next season. They did not impress NBA pundits, as some think that move was desperate.
The Bucks have been named as one of the losers in the first week of free agency. The main reason is the fact that they will eat $22.5 million for the next five years in order to get rid of Lillard.
There is a very good chance that Lillard is not even in the NBA in five years. He's much closer to retirement than he is to the peak of his NBA career at this point.
While waiving him allowed them to sign the best center in the free-agent market, the cost to do so was much too high. Having Lillard's cap number on their cap sheet for that long is too steep a price to pay.
Turner is certainly an upgrade from Brook Lopez, but even he has his limits. He was horrendous in the NBA Finals, shooting just 37.7% from the floor and just over 21% from deep.
Trading Pat Connaughton was expected, but adding Vasilije Micic isn't going to help them much. He might be a bench guard this season who can just eat minutes.
Milwaukee is likely not done making moves. They are desperate to show Giannis Antetokounmpo that they have a team that is good enough to win an NBA title in the next couple of years.
That means they could make another signing in free agency that no one is expecting, or they could make a big trade. Either way, they still have more work to do.
This past year with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Damian Lillard Had No Idea Bucks Were Waiving Him Until News Was Released to Public
