Bucks Named Perfect Landing Spot for All-Star Free Agent in Major Move
The Milwaukee Bucks have made some bold moves this offseason in order to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy with the direction of the franchise.
Signing Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million and using the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard was perhaps the boldest move a team has made in free agency in the last five years.
Despite the moves they have made, they still need some help in the backcourt. They are now being named as one of the best landing spots for a veteran free agent point guard.
With who is left in free agency, The Ringer suggests that the Bucks should sign Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook clearly is nowhere near his MVP-level self that he was back in the late 2010s. He's not going to be the best player or second-best player on a team anymore.
At this point in his career, he's a feast or famine bench player. That's exactly what the Nuggets got out of him last season, especially in the playoffs. He's still someone who can give energy off the bench, though.
Westbrook is running out of options at this point in his career. He still plays with a lot of energy, even at the age of 36. He will be 37 next season, which indicates he's almost done in the NBA.
Milwaukee doesn't have a lot of options at the point guard spot, especially off the bench. He could at least help the Bucks get through the regular season in a depleted Eastern Conference.
Westbrook still can't shoot, and now even his shooting inside the 3-point arc is getting worse. He can still eat 15-20 minutes off the bench on a team that will compete in the playoffs.
This would certainly be a Hail Mary of sorts if the Bucks decided to bring him in. They are clearly getting desperate to keep Antetokounmpo happy, and they almost look out of moves.
This past season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
