Bucks News: $86M Wing Labeled as Ideal Trade Target For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks are beginning to hit their stride after a slow start to the 2024-25 season. The team is steadily rounding into form, showing flashes of the dominance many expected at the outset.
Even more encouraging is that they appear to be getting healthier, a crucial factor as they build momentum. While things are trending upward, Milwaukee could still look to bolster their roster as the trade deadline approaches, potentially seeking a player who adds toughness and versatility.
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one intriguing option for the Bucks is Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks. Known as one of the league’s most antagonizing competitors, Brooks is the kind of player who can frustrate opponents and inspire his teammates.
"Brooks brings the edge that this soft Bucks defense (112.6 rating) has lacked and is a good enough shooter (36.1 percent from three) to keep the floor open."
His tenacity and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset, and the Bucks could benefit from having someone with his edge on their side.
Brooks, currently in the second year of the four-year deal he signed with Houston during the 2023 offseason, has been off to a solid start this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting an efficient 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc through 21 games. H
is ability to knock down shots when needed and his relentless effort on defense make him an ideal fit for Milwaukee’sroster, especially as they look to solidify themselves as championship contenders.
The Bucks’ possible interest in Brooks stems from their need for a younger, gritty player who can complement their star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Brooks fits the mold perfectly, offering a blend of defensive intensity and offensive reliability.
However, acquiring him may prove challenging, as the Rockets have enjoyed one of their best starts in recent years. Brooks has played a pivotal role in Houston’s resurgence, helping the team regain its competitive edge reminiscent of its success in the late 2010s.
Whether the Rockets are willing to part with Brooks remains to be seen. If Houston views itself as a legitimate playoff contender, it may be reluctant to disrupt its roster.
On the other hand, if Milwaukee sees an opportunity to bring in a player who aligns with their needs and championship aspirations, they could make a strong push to acquire him.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Bucks are expected to be active buyers. While it’s uncertain if Brooks will be available, his skill set and demeanor make him an enticing target for a team looking to secure its spot among the league’selite.
