Bucks News: Damian Lillard History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
As the NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off this Friday, February 14, fans are eagerly awaiting one of the marquee events of the night – the 3-point contest.
This year, the competition features some of the league's sharpest shooters, but all eyes will be on Damian Lillard, the two-time defending champion who is chasing history.
Lillard, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, is aiming to become the first player in NBA history to win the 3-point contest three consecutive times.
More Bucks: Bucks' Damian Lillard Embracing Homecoming at NBA All-Star Weekend
If he succeeds, he’ll join basketball legends Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to achieve such a feat, while also matching their record of three total 3-point contest titles. This would solidify Lillard’s place among the NBA’s greatest marksmen.
The 34-year-old has been a dominant force in the 3-point contest in recent years.
After winning the event in 2023 and 2024 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard is ready to defend his crown in his home state of California, with All-Star Weekend taking place in San Francisco.
Born and raised in Oakland, just across the bay, this event holds special significance for the Oakland native, and Lillard is sure to be fueled by the energy of his hometown crowd.
Lillard’s sharpshooting prowess has made him one of the most dangerous long-range shooters in the NBA.
This season, he’s shooting a solid 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, a testament to his consistent excellence as a scorer. Lillard's impact from deep has been invaluable to the Bucks, and he is fast becoming one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history.
Currently, he ranks 4th all-time in career 3-pointers made with 2,760, trailing only legends Steph Curry, James Harden, and Ray Allen.
More Bucks: Bucks' Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship For Students in Bay Area
In addition to Lillard, the 3-point contest field includes some other stellar shooters, such as Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), and Norman Powell (LA Clippers).
With so much talent in the field, Lillard will have his work cut out for him, but his experience and past successes make him the clear favorite.
As Lillard aims for an unprecedented three-peat, fans will be watching closely to see if the sharp-shooting guard can add another historic moment to his legendary career. Whether or not he takes home the trophy, this year’s 3-point contest promises to be a thrilling showcase of elite shooting.
More Bucks:
Bucks May Have Found Secret Weapon Off Bench Following Win vs Timberwolves
Kevin Porter Jr Already Impressing Bucks HC Doc Rivers
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI