Bucks News: Damian Lillard Late Addition to Injury Report for Spurs Game
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without their star guard, Damian Lillard, for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Lillard was a late addition to the injury report due to a left calf contusion.
The star guard is now listed as questionable.
Lillard has played all but seven games for the Bucks this season but could be trending toward missing Wednesday's game against San Antonio with a calf contusion.
The superstar guard is coming off scoring 25 points along with five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes while shooting 58 percent from the field in Monday's blowout win against the Raptors.
If Lillard doesn't play against the Spurs, the Bucks could turn to AJ Green, Ryan Rollins and potentially Gary Trent to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
Lillard has been the Bucks' second-best player this season, which is no surprise as his play and numbers speak volumes.
He is averaging 24.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three in 36.1 minutes of action.
The Bucks currently sit with an 18-16 record, which is good for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Bucks will look for the 19th win of the season over the up-and-coming Spurs team which are led by the 2024-24 Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama.
Tip-off is set at 9:30 p.m. ET.
