Bucks News: Damian Lillard Reacts to Supertar WR Trade to Jets
The NBA season is less than a week away, and anticipation is at an all-time high. The Milwaukee Bucks are set to embark on this season, and they're feeling really good about their chances.
Anytime you have Giannis Antetokounmpo and pair him with the talents of Damian Lillard, their chances are as good as anyone to win it all. Although the NBA is upon us, the NFL season is in full swing.
The NFL season is in the thick of things, and a massive trade was announced on Tuesday morning. The Las Vegas Raiders traded away their All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the New York Jets. The Raiders received a conditional 2025 third-round pick in return.
Lillard, a long-time Raiders fan, couldn't help but share his thoughts on the trade.
Lillard wrote on X that Adams will "go do a Randy Moss in New England" now that he is a member of the Jets.
Lillard, an Oakland native, maintained his fandom even after moving from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.
When news broke at the beginning of the month that Adams wanted to leave Vegas, Lillard said he would be 'done' if they only traded him for a second-round pick.
The Raiders were only able to get back a third-round pick.
Adams is coming off a slow start to the season. In three games, Adams recorded 18 receptions on 27 targets for 209 yards, one touchdown, and an average of 11.6 yards per reception.
Adams hasn't played for the last two games due to a hamstring injury. Although the injury has kept him out, Adams is planning to make his Jets debut Sunday night vs. the Steelers.
Adams is now with a new team, and the Bucks star is not happy about it. Lillard is set to enter his 13th season in the NBA and his second with the Bucks. His first season in Milwaukee was quite successful: he averaged 24.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.
The 34-year-old was also an All-Star and voted 11th in Clutch Player of the Year voting. Lillard is an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA, 2012-13 Rookie of the Year, 2024 All-Star MVP, and the NBA 75th Anniversary team member.
The Bucks will open up their season next Wednesday, Oct. 23, against the Philadelphia 76ers.
