Bucks News: Damian Lillard Takes Massive Shot at Doc Rivers' Shooting Form
The Milwaukee Bucks will play for half a million dollars and a chance to be crowned NBA Cup champions for the first time in their franchise history on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Bucks have turned their season around after a slow start. While they have played great basketball over the past few weeks and will play in their biggest game to date, it's never a bad time to have a good laugh.
That was the case on Tuesday, prior to the NBA Cup final game. During shootaround on Tuesday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers decided to get some shots up, and star guard Damian Lillard took a hilarious photo of his coach's shooting form on social media.
Lillard posted that photo on his personal Instagram account and got a good laugh out of it.
Rivers has been one of the best coaches of this century, but prior to that, he played in the NBA from 1983-96. Rivers played for four different teams in his career, including the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and the San Antonio Spurs.
Rivers was an NBA All-Star in 1988, FIBA World Cup MVP in 1982, USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 1982, and Mr. Baksetball USA in 1980.
The 63-year-old head coach entered the coaching scene in 1999 when the Orland Magic hired him. Rivers won NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 and spent more than four years there before he truly made a name for himself with the Boston Celtics. Rivers has also coached for the Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Rivers is one of the few former players turned coaches who have succeeded on the bench. He is currently in his first full season at the helm for the Bucks, and things are starting to go their way.
Milwaukee started the season at 2-8 through their first 10 games, but since that moment, they've won 12 of their last 15 games and now have a chance to win their first-ever NBA Cup title over the loaded Thunder.
The Bucks are underdogs in this game, but with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on their side, Milwaukee will have a great chance to come out on top.
Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.
