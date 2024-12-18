Bucks News: Darvin Ham Surprisingly Convinces Doc Rivers to Not Celebrate NBA Cup Win
The Milwaukee Bucks upset the Oklahoma City Thunder with a dominant victory in the 2024 NBA Cup Final.
While the score was a close 51-50 at halftime, Milwaukee stepped up on defense and kept Oklahoma City at only 31 points in the second half. In the end, the Bucks came out on top 97-81.
This win was largely because of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded a triple-double that included 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. This was enough for the Greek Freak to be named NBA Cup MVP for the first time in his career.
Other Milwaukee players who had standout performances include guard Damian Lillard and center Brook Lopez. Lillard recorded 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Lopez had 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist.
This marks a huge step forward for the Bucks, who were being counted out for the season after starting with a 2-8 record. Now, Milwaukee is sitting at 14-11 and ranked No. 5 in the Eastern Conference.
One would think that this turn around and massive win would be a cause for celebration. However, it turns out Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers was advised against pop champagne by assistant coach Darvin Ham.
"Bucks coach Doc Rivers told me after talking with Darvin Ham and his experience with Lakers last season, they chose not to celebrate The Cup championship with dousing and drinking of champagne," NBA insider Chris Haynes reported. "Want to focus on the remainder of the season."
This advice comes from last season when Ham was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. After they defeated the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Cup Final, the team was seen celebrating and raising a banner.
However, this was met by criticism online with multiple fans asking why the team was celebrating something that felt inconsequential to the season and the playoffs.
Instead, the Bucks didn't seem to celebrate at all. Naturally, this was also met with internet criticism.
Some fans felt they should celebrate these victories as they move toward the playoffs.
"Poor view," said one fan. "Stop and smell the roses. Celebrate accomplishments. One thing doesn’t have to do with another. They reached a goal, celebrate. Life’s short - stop viewing it so pessimistically."
Meanwhile, others said this is a symbol that the tournament doesn't actually matter.
"This just proves it’s a fake championship and players are embarrassed to be celebrating it," another fan said while others agreed it could possibly be gone in a few seasons.
In the end, there's no doubt that the Bucks have worked unbelievably hard and deserve some kind of celebration given how far they have come since their so-called "disastrous" start to the season.
