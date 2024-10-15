Bucks News: Even While Injured, Khris Middleton Is Staying Close to Team on Court
The Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 season is on the horizon. We are less than two weeks away from the start of the season, and anticipation is at an all-time high.
The Bucks will look to turn their fortunes around this season, and it starts with their health. Their top guys must stay healthy for the entirety of the season. One player they hope will get healthy and remain that way is All-Star forward Khris Middleton.
Middleton has been recovering from his ankle injuries all offseason, but regardless, he has been around the team since the start of training camp.
He caught up with the media and said he has been around the team, although he cannot participate in workouts yet.
"I will be out there because that's important for us all to be out on the court together," he said on Sept. 30. "Going through reads, talking, figuring out where our spacing is at.
"It's going to suck not being able to do at least the first part of training camp with those live reads, those full-speed, full-game reps and whatnot. But we'll be talking and I'll be on the court as much as possible during the week so we won't be playing catchup as much."
Middleton last played in the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers and was great for his team. In 38.3 minutes in the six-game series, he averaged 24.7 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.
The Bucks didn't get the job done; however, that's all in the past now. The hope moving forward is that Middleton will be on the court by the time the Bucks' first game of the season rolls around.
Middleton's status for the first game is unclear, but head coach Doc Rivers says he expects him to be available for the season opener against the Phialpdehia 76ers on Oct. 23.
"I do, but I was hoping for an exhibition game, so I never say 100% to any of this because the guys - all of our guys - have to feel right."
Middleton missed 16 games in February and March due to ankle issues. His absence contributed greatly to the Bucks' struggles in the second half of the season.
Injuries have derailed this Bucks team and Middleton, but with a new season upon us, they hope they can be healthy when it matters most.
