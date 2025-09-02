Bucks News: Insider Sends Message to Key Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks will have a new starting point guard next season because Damian Lillard is no longer on the roster. He wasn't going to play for the Bucks next season anyway because of the injury.
Now, the Bucks will turn the reins of the offense over to Kevin Porter Jr. Porter Jr. is now the starting point guard after being the backup for the Bucks last season.
He will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders to create shots for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. One insider has a message for him.
Insider has a big message for Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr.
Zach Harper of The Athletic recently issued a short but sharp message about what Porter Jr. will need to do for the Bucks next season.
“The Bucks really need KPJ to be consistent as a playmaker,” Harper wrote.
It's a simple message that rings true for how the Bucks are going to operate on offense. They need someone to be able to set Myles Turner up with shots in a similar fashion to what Tyrese Haliburton did in Indiana.
Porter Jr. has been known as more of a scoring point guard than one who sets his players up for a lot of open shots. He is going to have to evolve his game in order for Milwaukee to compete in the East.
The Bucks need to have someone who can really run the offense without committing a lot of turnovers. How well Milwaukee plays will likely be dictated by its ability to get assists.
The Bucks need Kevin Porter Jr. to create chemistry with Myles Turner quickly
Turner needs someone who can help set him up for open shots because he can't create his own shot. Milwaukee needs to get Porter Jr. and Turner on the same page during training camp.
The Bucks will still go as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo can take them. He's the best player on the team, and he's still one of the best players in the league.
Last year, Porter Jr. averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 30 games that he played in Milwaukee.
