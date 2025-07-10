Bucks News: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reacts to Losing Myles Turner
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more active teams in the offseason.
The Bucks have undergone numerous changes this offseason, but despite these changes, they've also welcomed a significant addition to their team: center Myles Turner.
Turner, who was a member of the Indiana Pacers for the past 10 seasons, will now don a Bucks jersey for at least the next four seasons, signing a $107 million contract. The 29-year-old center will man the middle for the Bucks.
While the pickup for Milwaukee is significant, it leaves a huge stain for the Pacers. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle didn't mince any word when discussing the loss of Turner in a recent appearance on Yote House Media's Green Light with Chris Long.
"Losing Turner is a significant loss for our team," Carlisle said. "I mean the guy's been a terrific player. He had a great season. We were talking to [his agent] about him returning, and really kind of out of nowhere Milwaukee decided to waive Damian Lillard and stretch his contract money out over [five years]. And then they created space to sign Myles. I think what probably happened—and this is part of negotiation in any sport—a team will say, 'Look, we have this offer, it's this much over this many years, but if we make this offer we need to know that you're going to take it and not shop it.' I believe that's what probably happened with Milwaukee. They just jumped at it and there was never a chance to counter. Those things happen, and when they do, you just gotta keep going."
The Pacers were reportedly prepared to dip into the luxury tax to bring back Turner; however, Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury threw a wrench into those plans, creating serious uncertainty around Indiana’s contender status heading into next season.
As for the Bucks, they’ll aim to regroup and mount a real run in the East — something they haven’t done since capturing the title during the 2020-21 season.
Turner will look to do his best to lead Milwaukee back to the promised land. He came up a win short of being crowned an NBA champion this past season; however, he will look to finish the job this time around, but in Milwaukee this time.
