Bucks News: Recently Signed Free Agent Reveals Why He Signed with Milwaukee
Gary Trent Jr, a versatile shooting guard known for his three-point shooting and defensive tenacity, made waves this offseason by signing a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After spending the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Trent's move marks a significant shift in his career as he joins a Bucks team that is not only one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference but also a team looked at as one of the favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
While attending Bucks Media Day, Trent addressed his transition from Toronto to Milwaukee, continually stressing his aspiration to win and to be involved in meaningful basketball experiences.
"The opportunity that presents itself to have a chance at winning, to play meaningful basketball in the springtime. Couldn't turn it down... I'm ecstatic, and I'm happy. I'm happy that I get this opportunity again to be a part of some meaningful basketball. Obviously, I'll go out there and contribute towards winning... My main focus is to come here and win a championship."
As a member of the Raptors Trent Jr was not a part of many 'meaningful' basketball games due to the lack of success the franchise has had since they blew up their core after winning the 2019 NBA championship. The word meaningful stands out the most because it's clear that with his recent arrival in Milwaukee, Trent Jr has his eyes set on the postseason.
“I think we all know we’re not going to go and attack the championship this year. It makes no sense for us to try to win every single game as much as we can and sacrifice development.”
Throughout his tenure in Toronto, Trent Jr experienced the playoffs once. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Raptors faced the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, ultimately losing in six games. In the three additional seasons he spent with the Raptors, the team did not manage to secure a spot in the postseason.
During his time with the Portland Trail Blazers, he reached the playoffs once but similarly faced a first-round elimination. As he reunites with his former Portland teammate Damian Lillard, Trent Jr could find himself going off the deepest postseason run in his career thus far.
