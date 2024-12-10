Bucks News: Trade Proposal Has Milwaukee Shore Up Depth, Ditch $93 Million All-Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are among the few teams in the league that could be buyers at the trade deadline. Though they have seemed to turn the corner from their slow start to the season, it's clear that a trade would remain the way to shore up their roster.
The Bucks could use some more depth, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo still in the prime of his career, championships are all he has on his mind. In order for Miwaueke to reach that level, they may need to make some tough decisions.
This latest trade proposal sees Milwaukee splitting ways with their All-Star forward, Khris Middleton, and sees them get some key depth pieces from the Golden State Warriors.
Bucks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
Warriors receive: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and a 2031 first-round draft pick
Although the loss of Middleton would hurt, the Bucks get some younger players to help you out this season and for the seasons to come.
The Warriors would get the veteran in Middleton, a consistent shooter and scorer, to balance out their roster. With Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Wiggins already in place, Middleton could help keep their offense humming. Pat Connaughton adds depth to the wing, and the 2031 draft pick could help the Warriors replenish their future.
Moody is a young, talented wing with great upside who could provide solid minutes as a backup to the Bucks’ main players. Kuminga, who is only 22 years old, has been on the trade block for some time.
He helps the Bucks get young and adds some more wing depth, which in today's NBA is not only a want but a necessity.
Kuminga is off to a solid start, averaging 15.0 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 30 percent from three in 21 games.
Numbers-wise, he is not off to his best season, but he is averaging well above his career average, which is 12 a game. Kuminga's upside is undeniable, but his consistency is where he has trouble becoming the player he has the potential to be.
Kuminga and Moody could be the fourth and fifth-best players, at best, on a Bucks team looking to make a deep playoff run for the first time since 2021.
