Bucks News: Tyrese Haliburton Shares Honest Feelings on Myles Turner Joining Milwaukee
During a new episode of "Self Made Sessions," two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton unpacked starting center Myles Turner's surprise decision to ditch Indiana, hot off an NBA Finals appearance, for the Bucks.
The 6-foot-11 big man, 29, inked a four-year, $108.9 million contract with Milwaukee after the Bucks decided to stretch and waive nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's remaining $112.6 million.
Lillard had torn his Achilles tendon during the team's five-game first-round playoff series defeat to the Pacers. Three rounds later, Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon, too.
Sensing a transition year, Turner opted to take the money and join a loathed Central Division rival, whom Indiana has vanquished in each of the past two playoffs.
“Good question. I’m happy for the man," Haliburton said. "The thing about the NBA is, there’s only so many of us. You want to see dudes get paid, you want to see dudes be able to take care of their families."
Turner had been the longest-tenured Pacers player on the roster prior to his exit, having been selected with the No. 11 pick out of the University of Texas at Austin in 2015. He had been the team's starting since the tail end of the Paul George era, and even penned a loving Players Tribune PR essay about his long journey with the team during a playoff run that ultimately led to the team's first Finals appearance in 25 years.
"He’s able to do that. He’s a guy I got to play alongside for a long time, and we grew a great relationship," Haliburton remarked. "Obviously, seeing him go to Milwaukee, I don’t like to see that. I don’t want to see him in Milwaukee."
That's putting it mildly. There's no love lost between the Pacers and the Bucks.
During their hotly contested first playoff meeting in 2024, the Bucks were the No. 3 seed and the heavy favorite — but injury absences to All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (he missed all six games) and Lillard (he sat out two), combined with the Pacers' signature pace-and-space approach on both sides of the ball against an older Milwaukee squad, ultimately spelled doom for the Bucks.
Last year, Turner averaged 15.6 points on .481/.396/.773 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
