Bucks Not Among Teams With High Odds to Land $22M Wing Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the more active teams as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Bucks have played better basketball lately, but to truly be considered one of the " title contenders," the Bucks may need to make a move or two.
Milwaukee's roster has many flaws, and there are many names on the trade market who could make a world of difference. The Bucks are a move or two away from competing with the Boston Celtics for the title this year. However, the Bucks may be a longshot to acquire a piece that could help them do just that.
According to Bovada Sports, the Bucks are not among the teams likely to land Brooklyn Nets star two-way guard/forward Cam Johnson.
The Bucks are outside the top-10 odds to land Johnson in a trade this season.
Many of the Western Conference's contenders, such as the Golden State Warriors (+250), Oklahoma City Thunder (+300), and Los Angeles Lakers (+400), have the best odds to land Johnson.
The teams out East, the Bucks' top contenders, also have good odds, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, which share +1000 odds.
While Johnson remains a top trade target for many teams, it doesn't mean the Nets are eager to trade the 28-year-old. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints noted that Brooklyn could have tremendous value to Brooklyn moving forward.
“Whether or not Brooklyn truly parts ways with Johnson is a key topic that isn't getting enough attention,” Siegel wrote. “While he is one of the better players who can be traded this season, the Nets are in no rush to make a change with Johnson. He is a player the organization trusts, and the 28-year-old is easily one of the better secondary players in the league when next to an established star. The Nets are going to be in the market for star-level talent next offseason, which makes Johnson's value even higher than imagined.”
Many teams will be evaluating Johnson as we approach the trade deadline, but the likelihood that he will be traded is not too high. However, if the Nets get hit with a deal that they cannot refuse, then that changes everything.
The Nets are not looking to win games, and if Johnson keeps them from a top pick, that could also be the difference in dealing him as we approach Feb. 6.
