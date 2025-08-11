Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: $66 Million Champion Linked to Milwaukee, Bucks Predicted to Surprise in East, More

Gabe Smallson

Jan 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) loses the ball during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) loses the ball during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks are linked to a solid 3-and-D wing and two-time champion, but after a down year last season, his potential fit comes into question. The insider did, however, note that being paired with a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo could significantly alter what his role was last season.

Additionally, another NBA insider predicts that the Bucks can make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference this season.

The East has never been more wide open, and Milwaukee hasn't won a playoff series since 2022. With all the roster movement recently, paired with the growing frustration that comes with not meeting playoff expectations, perhaps this can be the year that the Bucks break their 'curse' that has showed itself recently after the regular season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Linked to $66 Million Wing in Potential Trade

NBA Insider Predicts Bucks Could Be Major Surprise in Eastern Conference

Bucks News: Serbia, Nikola Jokic Obliterate Team Greece Sans Giannis Antetokounmpo

Former Bucks Star Evicted From Apartment Amid Federal Investigation

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News