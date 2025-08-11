Bucks Notes: $66 Million Champion Linked to Milwaukee, Bucks Predicted to Surprise in East, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are linked to a solid 3-and-D wing and two-time champion, but after a down year last season, his potential fit comes into question. The insider did, however, note that being paired with a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo could significantly alter what his role was last season.
Additionally, another NBA insider predicts that the Bucks can make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference this season.
The East has never been more wide open, and Milwaukee hasn't won a playoff series since 2022. With all the roster movement recently, paired with the growing frustration that comes with not meeting playoff expectations, perhaps this can be the year that the Bucks break their 'curse' that has showed itself recently after the regular season.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
