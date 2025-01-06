Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Antetokounmpo Injury Status, Doc Shares Frustrations, Trade Rumors

Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
After a disappointing 118-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers opened up about how he is disappointed in how the team is playing on both sides of the court. This also resulted in Rivers criticizing how NBA teams are portrayed in the media.

Now Milwaukee is going on the road to face the Toronto Raptors, but it looks like it could potentially be without star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Milwaukee Bucks:

