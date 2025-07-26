Bucks Notes: Bucks Almost Made Major Trade, Kevin Porter Jr Announcement, Giannis Praise
The Milwaukee Bucks have made several changes this offseason, and nearly made another.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reports the Bucks were in for lockdown guard Marcus Smart before he agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Porter Jr. made a big announcement ahead of next season, and will be changing his number from No. 3 to No. 7. Chris Livingston held the shirt last season, but will now wear a new number, which is still to be determined.
Finally, Bleacher Report ranked Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the 24th-best NBA player of all time.
"The most physically overpowering force in the league since Shaquille O’Neal, Antetokounmpo already has a surefire Hall of Fame resumé, having just completed his age-30 season," the article reads.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
