Bucks Notes: Bucks Considering Trade For $100 Million Guard, Bobby Portis Trolls Ex-Teammate, More
The Milwaukee Bucks shook up their backcourt this offseason, waiving All-Star Damian Lillard and bringing in a few potential replacements.
They may still be looking for some help among their guards, and may target a new arrival at a rival in the East. The Boston Celtics acquired Anfernee Simons during the offseason, and Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports the Bucks could make a move on the guard.
Bucks big Bobby Portis trolled former teammate Pat Connaughton for his viral first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, which sailed a few feet above its intended target.
"I threw one out a couple years ago after we won a championship," Portis said. "I would give myself an eight... Shout-out Pat Connaughton too, man, I saw the PC [pitch]. I don't want that to happen to me."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
Bucks News: Greece Reveals Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Have Any Restrictions in EuroBasket
Bucks' Bobby Portis Trolls Pat Connaughton for Cringe Viral Moment
Bucks Considering Trade for $100 Million Guard on East Rival: Report
Bucks News: Rival GM Reveals Insight Into Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks
New Bucks Signing Now Official Ahead of Training Camp
Insider Reveals What It Will Take For Giannis Antetokounmpo to Leave Bucks
Bucks Linked to All-Star Guard in Potential Free Agent Move
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.