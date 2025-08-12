Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Bucks Talked Trade for All-Star, Linked to $134.4M Guard, Pacers Star on Myles Turner Exit

Aaron Coloma

Dec 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and forward Khris Middleton (22) after a score in the fourth quarter during game against Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and forward Khris Middleton (22) after a score in the fourth quarter during game against Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks brought in a number of big names over the summer to bolster their lineup in a wide-open Eastern Conference, and reportedly considered bringing back All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday made his second All-Star game during his three years in Milwaukee and won a championship with the Bucks.

The Bucks also talked about a trade for All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins over the summer.

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke about Myles Turner and his blockbuster move to the Bucks over the summer.

“Good question. I’m happy for the man," Haliburton said. "The thing about the NBA is, there’s only so many of us. You want to see dudes get paid, you want to see dudes be able to take care of their families."

