Bucks Notes: Bucks Wanted $11 Million Guard, Giannis Position Change, GM Defends Kyle Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks seriously pursued Marcus Smart, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards on Saturday and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN's Shams Charania listed the Lakers, Bucks and Suns as teams who had positive contact with Smart after the Wizards told him to shop around.
Additionally, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming a "real point guard," and stated head coach Doc Rivers calls him a point forward. Horst cited Antetokounmpo's shot creation, decision making and better turnover numbers as the reason for his claim.
Horst also came to the defense of a struggling Kyle Kuzma, stating his belief in the forward despite his major struggles during the playoffs in 2024-25. Kuzma didn't score a single point in over 20 minutes in the first game of the Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, and he didn't improve much over the course of the series either.
