Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Almost Traded, Giannis Linked to East Squad, More

Aaron Coloma

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
The Milwaukee Bucks waived point guard Damian Lillard during free agency to sign center Myles Turner, however, they were considering moving the All-Star well before then.

Milwaukee considered trading Lillard as a "last-ditch strategy," per ESPN, and could have looked elsewhere for a star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks has also been called into question this offseason, with murmurs of a move floating around the league.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes linked the former MVP with the Atlanta Hawks in a package which would bring Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, two pick swaps and a 2030 first-round pick.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

