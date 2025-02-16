Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Fall Short at All-Star Weekend, More
The NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, and the Milwaukee Bucks were well-represented in both the 3-Point and Slam Sunk Contest. However, things didn't end well for Damian Lillard and Andre Jackson Jr.
In the 3-Point Contest, Lillard was looking to win for the third year in a row. However, Dame came up short and was eliminated in the first round after only recording 16 points. In the end, Miami Heat guard Tyler herro wound up winning the whole thing.
Meanwhile, the Slam Dunk Contest did see a three-peat, with the G League's Mac McClung winning the competition with four perfect dunks. Jackson was unfortunately eliminated in the first round.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks.
