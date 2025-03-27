Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Blood Clot, Giannis Injury Update, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to gain home court advantage over the Indiana Pacers, who are only 1.5 games ahead. However, it looks like they'll have to achieve this feet without one of their best players.
Guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely due to suffering a blood clot in his right calf. While he will miss the game of basketball, Lillard has stated that his ultimate focus is on his health, as well it should be.
This season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games. He was also named a 2025 NBA All-Star.
Additionally, star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out against the Denver Nuggets. An MVP candidate, Giannis has averaged 30.2 points, 12 total rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Blood Clot Diagnosis
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Ruled Out for Nuggets Matchup
Bucks Frontcourt Star Expected to Find a New Team This Offseason
Will Nikola Jokic Play vs Bucks? Nuggets Reveal Final Injury Status
Bucks Star Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot