Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Concerns, Kyle Kuzma Injury Update, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have guaranteed a spot in the postseason. That being said, they are one game behind the Indiana Pacers, putting them in fifth place. If Milwaukee wants home-court advantage, they'll have to surpass Indiana.
Unfortunately, they may have to do it without guard Damian Lillard, who was ruled out against the Sacramento Kings with an injury. This marks the third season in a row where Lillard has had injury struggles at the end of the season.
This season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. If the Bucks want to make a playoff run, they'll need him.
Speaking of injuries, Kyle Kuzma has provided some positive news regarding an ankle injury he has been playing through. After Milwaukee's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Wizard revealed that he's feeling much better.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
